Detenido un joven porque un familiar entregó las 15 plantas de marihuana que cultivaba en el patio de casa

Efectivos de la Guardia Civil en La Rioja han procedido a la detención de un joven de 18 años, de nacionalidad española y residente en esta Comunidad Autónoma, como presunto autor de un delito contra la salud pública por cultivo de marihuana.
Las actuaciones que han conducido a la detención de este joven se inician a raíz de una llamada telefónica, que realiza un ciudadano a la Central Operativa de Servicios de la Guardia Civil en La Rioja (062) para solicitar ayuda, con motivo de estar produciéndose una fuerte discusión familiar en el interior de su vivienda situada en una localidad del Valle del Najerilla.
Al lugar acude una patrulla de Seguridad Ciudadana que procede a entrevistarse con la propietaria del inmueble y una de sus hijas, manifestando esta última que la fuerte discusión acaecida en la vivienda se ha debido al grave problema que tiene su hermano con el consumo de marihuana, habiendo llegado en esta ocasión a verter fuertes amenazas contra ella, por lo que los agentes le informan de los derechos que le asisten como perjudicada, poniendo a su disposición las dependencias oficiales de la Guardia Civil en Nájera por si se decide a interponer la correspondiente denuncia.
Tras explicarles la forma de actuar, uno de los familiares indica a los agentes que el joven implicado en los hechos cultiva 15 plantas de marihuana en el patio de la vivienda, procediendo esta persona a arrancar las plantas y a entregárselas a los agentes de forma voluntaria, con la única intención de que el joven se diera cuenta de "las consecuencias de sus actos".
Seguidamente los agentes solicitan la presencia del joven que reconoce la propiedad de la plantas, por lo que se procede a su detención y traslado a dependencias de la Guardia Civil en Nájera para la instrucción de las diligencias, que una vez finalizadas fueron puestas a disposición de la Autoridad Judicial.
