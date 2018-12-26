La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un joven de 23 años, y con un antecedente penal, por presuntamente violar, acosar y publicar fotos íntimas de su expareja de 19 años en Internet.
Según han informado desde el Cuerpo Nacional de Policía, los jóvenes se conocieron este verano, si bien a finales de agosto ella decidió romper la relación, pero él no aceptó la ruptura y la amenazó con divulgar la relación a su familia y expareja.
Así, el detenido empezó a publicar fotos íntimas de la joven en varias redes sociales e inició un acoso permanente, siguiéndola a su instituto, zonas de ocio y otros lugares. Hasta tal extremo que en una ocasión amenazó a un amigo de la víctima por celos.
La mujer le pidió que retirara las fotos publicadas, y llegó incluso a mantener relaciones sexuales bajo chantaje para conseguirlo. La situación fue in crescendo'y en el mes de octubre se produjo la primera agresión sexual en el domicilio del joven, han detallado desde la Policía Nacional.
En diciembre, en el domicilio del autor tuvo lugar otro episodio. Este intentó mantener relaciones sexuales sin el consentimiento de ella. Si bien no acabó por producirse ya que fueron sorprendidos por la madre del detenido. El procesado reaccionó insultando y amenazando a la víctima, llegando incluso a sujetarla por el cuello.
Tras esto, el detenido exigió a la víctima que fuera a su domicilio el día 26 bajo amenaza de "arruinarle la vida", detalla la Policía. Tras esto, la mujer apagó el teléfono y al encenderlo tenía más de 40 llamadas y un centenar de mensajes, acudiendo a Comisaría para denunciar los hechos.
El detenido pasa este miércoles a disposición judicial. En concreto, la Policía le imputa delitos de acoso, revelación de secretos y contra la libertad sexual hacia una mujer.
