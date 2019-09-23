Público
Un detenido en León por el asesinato de una mujer transexual en Avilés

Fuentes de la Policía Nacional aseguran que la mujer tenía numerosas puñaladas, al menos quince y se desconoce por ahora la fecha en la que se cometió el crimen.

Un vehículo de la Policía Nacional, en una imagen de archivo. / EFE

La Policía Nacional detuvo este domingo a un hombre en León como presunto autor del asesinato de la mujer transexual en Avilés. El cadáver fue encontrado el pasado sábado con numerosas puñaladas en un piso de Avilés (Asturias).

La persona detenenida se encuentra en la comisaría de la calle Río San Martín, en León. Según confirma la Policía, los agentes siguen adelante con la investigación para determinar lo ocurrido.

El cadáver fue encontrado la tarde del pasado sábado por la mujer de la limpieza en una vivienda ubicada en Avilés. Según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la Policía Nacional la mujer, de 38 años y nacionalidad brasileña, tenía numerosas puñaladas, al menos quince y se desconoce por ahora la fecha en la que se cometió el crimen.

