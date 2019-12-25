Detenido por masturbarse delante de varias menores en un parque de València

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido en València a un hombre de 41 años como presunto autor de un delito de exhibicionismo, tras masturbarse frente a tres jóvenes menores de edad en un parque.
Los hechos ocurrieron en torno a las seis de la tarde cuando los agentes que realizaban labores de prevención, fueron alertados por un ciudadano en la calle Jacinto Benavente, que manifestaba que en el parque de la mediana había un hombre masturbándose delante de tres niñas. Los policías se dirigieron inmediatamente al parque, donde localizaron a un hombre sentado en un banco frente a tres jóvenes.
Los agentes averiguaron que momentos antes las niñas que estaban sentadas en un banco, observaron a un hombre sentarse frente a ellas para, posteriormente, abrirse el pantalón y comenzar a masturbarse a la vez que las miraba fijamente, hasta que un varón le recriminó la acción sin que el hombre la depusiera, por lo que le sacó una foto con su teléfono móvil que, después, mostró a los policías.
Por todo ello, los agentes detuvieron al hombre como presunto autor de un delito de exhibicionismo y entregaron a las menores a sus padres. El detenido, con antecedentes policiales, ha pasado a disposición judicial.
