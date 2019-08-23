Detenido un menor que deslumbró con un láser a tres aviones que iban a aterrizar

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido anoche en Valencia a un menor, de 16 años, que deslumbró con un puntero láser de luz verde a tres aviones mientras hacían maniobras de aterrizaje en el aeropuerto de Manises.
Según fuentes policiales, los agentes le intervinieron un puntero láser de unos dieciséis centímetros. Los hechos ocurrieron sobre las doce y media de la noche cuando los agentes fueron alertados por la Sala del 091 para que se dirigiesen a la avenida del Cid, en Valencia, donde al parecer varias personas estaban apuntando a los aviones en sus maniobras de aterrizaje en el cercano aeropuerto de Manises.
Los policías averiguaron que tres aviones habrían sido deslumbrados por un puntero de luz láser de color verde mientras se preparaban para aterrizar. Mientras los agentes batían la zona para localizar la ubicación, recibieron otro comunicado en el que les manifestaban que el comandante de otro avión lo situaba, al parecer, en una azotea de un edificio próximo.
Finalmente, los policías localizaron el edificio y al acceder a la azotea observaron a un joven, solo, con un puntero láser de color verde que le asomaba del bolsillo delantero derecho de su pantalón, el cual reconoció que había estado apuntando a los aviones con el mismo.
Tras ser detenido, el menor prestó declaración, fue puesto en libertad y entregado a sus padres.
