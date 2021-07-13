Estás leyendo: Detenido en Palma un hombre de 62 años por un presunto intento de violación a una mujer mientras le enseñaba un piso

Palma de Mallorca Detenido en Palma un hombre de 62 años por un presunto intento de violación a una mujer mientras le enseñaba un piso

El hombre trató de besarle y quitarle la ropa. La mujer escapó a la casa de una vecina, que alertó a los agentes.

Varios agentes de la Policía Local de Palma en moto. EuropaPress

Un hombre de 62 años ha sido detenido por un presunto intento de violación a una mujer a la que estaba enseñando un piso de alquiler en Palma de Mallorca (Balears). La denuncia explica que comenzó a intentar besarla, tocarla y quitarle la ropa. La víctima se refugió en la casa de una vecina hasta que llegaron los agentes.

La mujer había solicitado a sus conocidos ayuda para encontrar un piso de alquiler y le dieron el contacto del ahora detenido, con el que se citó en la casa para ver el piso. Según la denuncia, cuando llevaba unos minutos en la casa el hombre comenzó a insinuarse, a halagarla y a acariciarla.

Según han informado fuentes de la Policía Local a EuropaPress, la mujer se sintió muy incómoda y trató de marcharse, pero entonces, presuntamente, él le cogió del pelo, le tiró al suelo y le intentó besar. Tras un forcejeo, consiguió zafarse, pero la volvió a retener y trató de quitarle la ropa. Finalmente la mujer logró salir de la casa y pedir ayuda a una vecina.

Los agentes, sin conocer aún la versión de la víctima, fueron al domicilio y el hombre les contó que no había pasado nada, que había venido una chica que estaba "mal de la cabeza" y que se había ido dejándose el bolso en el piso, que entregó a los agentes. 

Después, la vecina que había auxiliado a la mujer llamó la atención de los agentes y la víctima contó lo ocurrido. Entonces, los policías regresaron al piso y detuvieron al hombre por un presunto delito de agresión sexualSegún Diario de Mallorca, la mujer presentaba diversas lesiones por los golpes sufridos.

El suceso tuvo lugar el pasado viernes, sobre las 20.30 horas, en el barrio de Son Armadams. Tanto la víctima como el presunto agresor son de nacionalidad argelina. 

