La Guardia Civil de Zamora ha detenido a un hombre como supuesto autor de un delito de abuso sexual del que fue víctima una joven de Venialbo (Zamora) a la que realizó tocamientos cuando se dirigía al servicio la madrugada del sábado durante las fiestas de la localidad.
Los agentes han considerado al detenido este lunes único autor de los abusos sexuales después de que, tras producirse los hechos, tomaran declaración a otras personas que lo acompañaban durante las fiestas, según ha informado la Guardia Civil de Zamora en un comunicado.
Parte de las personas que estaban presentes en la fiesta se acercaron a socorrerla
Los hechos ocurrieron la madrugada del viernes al sábado, cuando se celebraba una sesión de DJ con motivo de las fiestas y la joven acudió a uno de los baños portátiles junto a su hermana. En un momento de la noche, el ahora arrestado al parecer se acercó por detrás a una mujer que se dirigía al servicio, la agarró y comenzó a tocarla hasta que fue increpado por la hermana de la víctima.
En ese momento y tras el revuelo formado, varias personas fueron momentáneamente retenidas por los vecinos hasta la llegada de las patrullas de la Guardia Civil. Los agentes procedieron a la identificación y toma de manifestación a las personas retenidas y los testigos que se encontraban en el lugar.
Las investigaciones llevadas a cabo por los agentes dieron sus frutos este lunes cuando, tras determinar la supuesta autoría de los tocamientos, agentes de la comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Zamora detuvieron al que está considerado único responsable de los hechos.
