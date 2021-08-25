Detenido en La Puebla (Sevilla) tras agredir a una mujer, incendiar un vehículo y disparar en la calle

SEVILLA
La Guardia Civil y la Policía Local de La Puebla de Cazalla (Sevilla) han detenido a un vecino de la localidad tras agredir a su pareja, incendiar un vehículo y darse a la fuga con un arma, con la que disparó varias veces al aire en plena calle hasta que fue detenido.
El detenido se encontraba fuera de sí mientras esgrimía un arma de fuego por la calle
Según han informado fuentes policiales, los agentes de ambos cuerpos acudieron anoche a un aviso de violencia de género en una vivienda del pueblo, y mientras atendían a la víctima se recibió otro aviso que alertaba de que un hombre estaba disparando con un arma de fuego en plena calle.
Cuando los agentes llegaron a la zona, los vecinos indicaron que el hombre se había desplazado a un parque cercano, que había una motocicleta ardiendo cerca del lugar de los hechos y que el presunto autor de ese incendio era el mismo individuo, que se encontraba fuera de sí, agresivo y esgrimía un arma de fuego en la mano.
Todo ocurrió en un radio de no más de 100 metros
Los agentes de la Guardia Civil y de la Policía Local rodearon al hombre y ordenaron que arrojase el arma al suelo, a lo que hacía caso omiso, aunque en un descuido le pudieron desarmar.
Una vez inmovilizado y detenido, fue trasladado a las diligencias policiales a la espera de pasar a disposición judicial este miércoles. La mujer, que tenía lesiones leves y se refugió en una heladería tras la agresión, decidió no presentar ninguna denuncia.
