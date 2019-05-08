Público
Detenido un religioso en Marbella por publicar en Internet el número de una conocida para acercarla más al culto

La denunciante expuso que desde el año 2012 recibía constantes llamadas de teléfono de desconocidos que decían haber visto su número en unos anuncios en Internet. El contenido de los anuncios publicados iban desde el regalo de animales y tabletas hasta el ofrecimiento de relaciones íntimas esporádicas.

Policía Nacional. Europa Press

Un hombre de 38 años, religioso y de nacionalidad española fue detenido en Marbella (Málaga) el pasado 2 de mayo por agentes de la Policía Nacional por supuestamente acosar por teléfono, durante años, a una conocida, quien tuvo que cambiar de línea hasta en nueve ocasiones.

La investigación se inició a raíz de la denuncia interpuesta por una joven en la comisaría de la Policía Nacional en Marbella. La denunciante expuso que desde el año 2012 recibía constantes llamadas de teléfono de desconocidos que decían haber visto su número en unos anuncios en Internet.

El contenido de los anuncios publicados iban desde el regalo de animales y tabletas hasta el ofrecimiento de relaciones íntimas esporádicas, según ha informado la Policía Nacional en un comunicado.

Las pesquisas realizadas por los investigadores se centraron en el entorno más cercano de la perjudicada. Los funcionarios identificaron a un religioso, amigo de la víctima, al que ella tenía una gran confianza; un hecho que, según los agentes, él habría aprovechado para acosarla y generarle un estado de angustia, con el objetivo, presuntamente, de acercarla más al culto, señala la instrucción.

El investigado habría publicado distintos anuncios, incluso con los números de teléfono de los familiares de la denunciante y amigos, así como el de su lugar de trabajo, generando una ansiedad, nerviosismo y angustia tanto en la víctima como en su entorno familiar.

