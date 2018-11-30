Público
Detenido un tercer hombre por el ataque a una periodista en una manifestación del 9 d'Octubre en Valencia

La reportera recibió "numerosos escupitajos, amenazas e insultos machistas" e, incluso, le fue arrebatado de un fuerte tirón el móvil.

Ultras revientan la manifestación nacionalista del 9 d'Octubre en València / EFE

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido en Valencia a un joven de 26 años como presunto autor de los delitos de coacciones e incitación al odio.

Los hechos ocurrieron en una de las manifestaciones que se celebraron en la tarde del 9 d'Octubre, Día de la Comunitat Valenciana, cuando una periodista que intentaba grabar el acto fue presuntamente atacada por "un grupo de personas de ideología radical que le impidieron violentamente realizar su trabajo", informa la Jefatura.

La reportera recibió "numerosos escupitajos, amenazas e insultos machistas" e, incluso, le fue arrebatado de un fuerte tirón el móvil, detalla la Policía a través de un comunicado.

Como consecuencia de las averiguaciones realizadas, los agentes han
logrado identificar a otro de los sospechosos que participó en estos
hechos, el cual ha sido arrestado. Con este arresto ya son tres los
detenidos por estos hechos, aunque se continúan con las investigaciones tendentes a la identificación y detención de otros posibles implicados.

El detenido, de origen español y sin antecedentes policiales, fue puesto en libertad tras tomarle declaración, y fue advertido de la obligación de comparecer ante la autoridad judicial cuando fuera requerido.

