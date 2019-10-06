Detenido un trabajador de una residencia de ancianos de Valencia por abusos sexuales a una interna

Agentes de la Guardia Civil han detenido a un trabajador de una residencia de ancianos de Llíria (Valencia) por presuntamente abusar sexualmente de forma continuada a una interna del centro, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la Benemérita.
Efectivos del instituto armado abrieron una investigación cuando tuvieron conocimiento de que un hombre que trabajaba en una residencia de ancianos podía estar abusando sexualmente de una de las pacientes a su cuidado. Por ello, pusieron en marcha un operativo que culminó este viernes con la detención de un trabajador del centro.
Se le acusa de haber abusado de forma continuada de una de las internas de la residencia, que está en una situación vulnerable. Según publica el diario Levante-EMV, la víctima padece alzhéimer, y el arrestado fue puesto a disposición judicial este sábado.
El Juzgado de Instrucción número seis de Llíria, en funciones de guardia, acordó su ingreso en prisión provisional, comunicada y sin posibilidad de fianza, de acuerdo con la información publicada.
