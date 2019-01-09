Público
Violencia machista Detenido en Valencia por intentar estrangular a su pareja

La víctima relató a los agentes de Policía que el hombre la había agarrado del cuello para intentar estrangularla, además de empujarla e insultarla.

La tercera unidad de distrito de Patraix de la Policía Local de Valencia ha detenido a un hombre de 41 años que, presuntamente, agarró del cuello a su pareja para intentar estrangularla, y la empujó e insultó.

Según ha informado la Policía Local, los hechos ocurrieron a las 22 horas de este martes, cuando la patrulla fue requerida por la sala del 092 porque una persona estaba agrediendo a una mujer en el distrito de Patraix.

Cuando la patrulla llegó al lugar de los hechos se entrevistó con dos testigos, quienes relataron que habían visto a un hombre agarrar a una mujer y empujarla, por lo que tuvieron que intervenir para separarlos.

Después, los policías tomaron declaración de la víctima, que informó de que había discutido con su actual pareja y que este la había agarrado del cuello para intentar estrangularla, además de empujarla e insultarla.

El presunto autor de los hechos fue detenido y puesto a disposición judicial, mientras que la mujer fue trasladada a un centro de salud para recibir atención médica.

016: Teléfono de atención a las víctimas de malos tratos. La llamada es gratuita y no deja rastro en la factura

