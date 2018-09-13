Público
Público

Violencia machista Detenido en Valencia por violar y secuestrar dos días a una mujer española en Suiza

El arrestado, un ciudadano franco-italiano de 21 años, estaba reclamado internacionalmente por Suiza como presunto autor de los delitos de agresión sexual agravada, detención ilegal

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional.

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional.

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido en Valencia a un ciudadano franco-italiano de 21 años que estaba reclamado internacionalmente por Suiza como presunto autor de los delitos de agresión sexual agravada, detención ilegal y amenazas a una mujer española.

El arrestado mantenía una relación sentimental con esa mujer, a quien conoció en Valencia pues ambos estudiaban en una universidad de esta ciudad, según ha informado este jueves la Policía.

El pasado mes de junio, y durante dos días, mantuvo a la mujer cautiva en una vivienda donde la sometió a prácticas sexuales "aberrantes y sádicas" y continuas amenazas para que no contara lo sucedido hasta que, finalmente, la obligó a subirse a un coche hasta la ciudad francesa de Annecy, donde fue abandonada.

Todo ello, al parecer, con el objeto de "castigarla" por unas desavenencias que habían mantenido, según la Policía.

Tras ser auxiliada, la mujer interpuso la correspondiente denuncia que motivó la entrada en vigor de una Orden Europea de Detención interesada por las autoridades de Suiza.

Gracias a la coordinación operativa entre la policía helvética y la española, se situó al buscado en la provincia de Valencia, donde fue finalmente ha sido detenido.

Etiquetas