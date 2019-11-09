Público
Detenido en Valladolid un hombre de 19 años por agredir a su pareja, una menor de 17

Según han confirmado fuentes policiales, el hombre ha producido varias lesiones a la menor, que presentaba un hematoma por el que ha requerido atención médica.

Coches y furgonetas de la Policía Municipal de Valladolid. / Europa Press

Un hombre de 19 años ha sido detenido en Valladolid por un presunto delito de violencia de género contra una menor de 17 años con la que mantenía una relación sentimental, según han indicado fuentes de la Policía Municipal.

El suceso se ha producido sobre las 17.20 horas de este sábado en el número 3 de la calle Bécquer, en el entorno de la Plaza de los Vadillos de la capital vallisoletana.

