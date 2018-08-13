Un exmilitar de unos 40 años fue detenido el domingo tras amenazar a su pareja con una pistola de fogueo y atrincherarse posteriormente en su vivienda en la parroquia de Malva, en Tui (Pontevedra).
Según han informado fuentes judiciales, el presunto agresor ha quedado en libertad con la condición de no acercarse ni comunicarse con la víctima.
Según han informado la Policía Local, el hombre tuvo una fuerte discusión con la mujer. En ese momento, el hombre sacó un arma para amenazarla, tras lo cual ella cogió a la hija que tienen en común y escapó del domicilio.
La pareja logró contactar con los agentes locales, que se hicieron cargo de la niña hasta que llegó la Guardia Civil al lugar en el que el hombre permanecía atrincherado.
Finalmente, tal y como indican fuentes de la Benemérita, se consiguió reducir al presunto agresor, quien entregó el arma a las autoridades.
El exmilitar se encuentra detenido en los Juzgados de Tui por un delito de violencia machista.
