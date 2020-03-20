Estás leyendo: Dos detenidos tras acceder con su vehículo al interior de la T1 del Aeropuerto de Barcelona

Público
Público

El Prat Dos detenidos tras acceder con su vehículo al interior de la T1 del Aeropuerto de Barcelona

La unidad de Técnicos Especialistas en Desactivación de Artefactos Explosivos ha descartado la presencia de explosivos y El Prat funciona con normalidad, únicamente permanece cerrada la planta 0.

Imagen del vehículo en el interior de El Prat. Twitter | Mossos d'Esquadra
Imagen del vehículo en el interior de El Prat. Twitter | Mossos d'Esquadra

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

barcelona

europa press

Dos personas han sido detenidas este viernes por acceder a las 05.00 horas con su vehículo al interior de la Terminal 1 del Aeropuerto de Barcelona.

Según ha explicado la policía catalana en una publicación de Twitter, no constan heridos después del suceso que se ha producido alrededor de las 5.00 horas.

Los Mossos han compartido una fotografía en la que puede verse un vehículo dentro de la zona intermodal de El Prat, tras las puertas giratorias.

La unidad de Técnicos Especialistas en Desactivación de Artefactos Explosivo (Tedax) ha descartado que lleven explosivos y continúan investigando los motivos que han llevado a las dos personas a realizar su acción.

Tras el suceso, únicamente permanece cerrada la planta 0 pero el aeropuerto funciona con normalidad.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú