Dos detenidos por intentar agredir sexualmente a sus compañeras de piso en Málaga

Los incidentes no están relacionados. En el primer caso, la mujer fue auxiliada por su pareja sentimental, mientras que en el segundo, la víctima esperó la llegada de la policía tras avisar por su teléfono móvil a los servicios de emergencias.  

Fotografía de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional. - EUROPA PRESS

Dos hombres de nacionalidad holandesa y marroquí han sido detenidos por la Policía Nacional en Málaga y Marbella por intentar agredir sexualmente a sus compañeras de piso tras la negativa de éstas a mantener relaciones.

Los incidentes, que no están relacionados, se produjeron este martes en sendas viviendas de la capital malagueña y Marbella, según ha informado la Policía Nacional en un comunicado.

En el primero de los casos, la víctima y el supuesto agresor compartía vivienda de alquiler junto al novio de ésta, que evitó que el detenido consumara la agresión cuando la oyó pedir auxilio.

El novio de la víctima sufrió un corte superficial en el cuello con un arma blanca por parte del detenido, un marroquí de 29 años que fue arrestado por su presunta implicación en los delitos de agresión sexual y lesiones.

En el segundo de los hechos, en Marbella, una mujer avisó por su teléfono móvil a los servicios de emergencias tras encerrarse en una habitación de la vivienda después de que su compañero de piso, un holandés de 47 años, intentara agredirla sexualmente tras su negativa a mantener relaciones.

Tras zafarse de su agresor, la mujer esperó a que llegara la Policía Nacional, cuyos agentes encontraron al presunto agresor desnudo en el inmueble.

