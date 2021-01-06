Dos detenidos por la agresión grupal a un menor en Barcelona

barcelona
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a dos de los presuntos agresores de un menor con autismo en el barrio de Sants de Barcelona. La agresión, que se produjo de forma grupal, tuvo lugar el pasado domingo 3 de enero.
La policía catalana investigaba dicha agresión en la que robaron el móvil al menor, y cuyos hechos se grabaron y viralizaron en las redes, ha informado los Mossos en un apunte en su perfil de Twitter. Según ha podido saber El País, una de las arrestadas es una joven que hizo las veces de cebo para llevar a la víctima hasta sus atacantes. El otro joven arrestado como presunto agresor se presentó la mañana del martes a las dependencias policiales donde ha sido detenido.
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han identificado al resto de miembros del grupo que habían acorralado al menor de 16 años y lo habían golpeado. Los agentes, que actúan bajo las órdenes de la Fiscalía de menores, siguen buscando a dos de los jóvenes más activos en la agresión.
Por el momento, se ha recuperado y ha devuelto el móvil al joven agredido que padece autismo. Asociaciones en defensa de los derechos de las personas autistas han querido pronunciarse en las redes para denunciar públicamente la agresión. Una denuncia a la que se ha sumado el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez.
