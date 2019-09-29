Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Dos detenidos en Bilbao por una agresión sexual a una mujer

La víctima ha presentado una denuncia tras sufrir los hechos esta madrugada en una calle de la capital vizcaína. Los arrestados se encuentran en dependencias policiales. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de las manifestaciones del 8M de 2019 / EFE

Imagen de las manifestaciones del 8M de 2019 / EFE

Dos individuos han sido detenidos en las últimas horas en Bilbao, acusados de un presunto intento de agresión sexual a una mujer, según ha informado el Departamento vasco de Seguridad.

La víctima habría presentado denuncia tras sufrir los hechos esta madrugada en una calle de la capital vizcaína y la Ertzaintza y la Policía Municipal han abierto una investigación.

Dos individuos han sido arrestados y se encuentran en dependencias policiales.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad