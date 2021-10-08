Estás leyendo: Dos detenidos tras quemar una casa por error cuando iban a vengarse de una compañera de trabajo

Dos detenidos tras quemar una casa por error cuando iban a vengarse de una compañera de trabajo

Los arrestados habrían arrojado un artefacto incendiario por la ventana del domicilio, afectando a varios vecinos del edificio.

Policía Nacional
Policía Nacional. Policía Nacional

málaga

Un hombre y una mujer han sido detenidos por la Policía Nacional en Málaga tras supuestamente haber quemado, con un artefacto incendiario, una vivienda habitada que confundieron con la de una compañera de trabajo de la que pretendían vengarse tras haber tenido un conflicto laboral. 

Según las pesquisas, los arrestados habrían arrojado el artefacto por la ventana del domicilio, afectando a varios vecinos del edificio, de los cuales, dos tuvieron que ser asistidos por inhalación de humo y uno de los moradores del inmueble resultó lesionado. Además, la vivienda ha sufrido numerosos daños materiales 

El Juzgado de Instrucción 9 de Málaga en funciones de Guardia ordenó el ingreso en prisión del autor material del hecho, según ha informado este viernes la Comisaría Provincial del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía. 

El incendio, por el que tuvieron que actuar varias dotaciones de bomberos, afectó a la vivienda colindante a la que presuntamente pretendían atacar, ubicada en la avenida de la Paloma, en la zona oeste de la capital malagueña. 

 

