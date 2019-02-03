Detenidos seis hombres por una presunta agresión sexual a una joven en Sabadell

La Policía municipal de Sabadell (Barcelona) ha detenido este domingo a seis hombres por una presunta agresión sexual a una joven de 18 años en una fábrica abandonada de esa localidad barcelonesa.
Así lo ha confirmado el Ayuntamiento de Sabadell a través de su cuenta de Twitter, donde ha asegurado que la joven se presentó el domingo por la mañana ante la Policía municipal para denunciar que había sido víctima de una agresión sexual por parte de un grupo de hombres.
La Policía Municipal de Sabadell ha trasladado este lunes por la mañana a dependencias de los Mossos d'Esquadra a los detenidos para que sean interrogados para esclarecer su grado de participación en el delito. Por este motivo, no está previsto que los detenidos pasen este lunes a disposición judicial. Las mismas fuentes han señalado que la joven ya ha prestado declaración ante los investigadores del caso.
El alcalde de Sabadell, Maties Serracant, ha mostrado su "más firme rechazo a la agresión sexual" a través de su cuenta de Twitter, y ha recordado que la víctima recibirá el asesoramiento y el acompañamiento que necesite a través del servicio de atención a las mujeres del municipio.
El més ferm rebuig a l’agressió sexual que s'ha produït a la nostra ciutat. Cap agressió sense resposta. Tot l'acompanyament i el suport a la víctima des de l'@Aj_Sabadell https://t.co/RhFxwBwaZa— Maties Serracant (@mserracant) 3 de febrero de 2019
En varios tuits, el Ayuntamiento de Sabadell ha pedido respeto para la privacidad de la víctima y ha garantizado que hará las gestiones legales correspondientes para combatir agresiones de este tipo.
