Público
Público

Cuenca Detienen en Cuenca a uno de los proxenetas más buscados de España

Un hombre de 35 años lideraba una organización dedicada a la explotación sexual de mujeres por todo el país.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Agente de la Policía Nacional. / Europa Press

Agente de la Policía Nacional. / Europa Press

La Policía Nacional ha detenido en Cuenca a uno de los proxenetas más buscados de España, un hombre de 35 años que lideraba una organización dedicada a la explotación sexual de mujeres por todo el país, en una operación en la que ha sido liberada una mujer que estaba retenida y explotada.

Según ha informado este lunes en una nota de prensa la Dirección General de la Policía, la detención se llevó a cabo en la tarde-noche del pasado viernes, después de que la mujer que estaba retenida en una vivienda de Cuenca y explotada sexualmente para pagar una deuda que había adquirido, contactara con una amiga que reside en Huesca, a la que explicó la situación en la que se encontraba.

Su amiga lo comunicó a la Comisaría de Huesca y se montó un operativo que permitió localizar la vivienda en la que se encontraba detenida, que fue liberada por los agentes.

Asimismo, procedieron a la detención del sospechoso, un ciudadano español de 35 años, así como de dos mujeres que colaboraban con él en el control de la chicas a las que prostituía, una española de 19 años y una venezolana de 26 años.

El detenido es, a juicio de los investigadores, uno de los proxenetas más buscados de España, ya que contaba con siete reclamaciones en vigor, más de 30 ya cesadas y numerosos antecedentes por diversos motivos, que lideraba una organización dedicada a la explotación sexual de mujeres de forma itinerante por todo el país. 

Etiquetas