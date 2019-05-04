Público
Detienen a un hombre por agredir sexualmente a su hija menor de edad 

La detención del hombre, de 52 años de edad y que ya se encuentra en prisión, se produjo el pasado jueves en la localidad vizcaína de Barakaldo. 

Imagen de recurso de un coche de la Guardia Civil. GUARDIA CIVIL

La Ertzaintza ha detenido en Barakaldo (Bizkaia) a un individuo, ya en prisión, por presuntamente haber agredido sexualmente a su hija menor de edad.

Según han informado fuentes del departamento vasco de Seguridad, la detención de este individuo, de 52 años de edad, se produjo el pasado jueves en la localidad vizcaína.

El detenido pasó ayer a disposición judicial y el juez encargado del caso decretó su ingreso en la prisión vizcaína de Basauri.

