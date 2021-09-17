Estás leyendo: Detienen en Madrid al supuesto autor del asesinato machista de A Coruña

Público
Público

Detienen en Madrid al supuesto autor del asesinato machista de A Coruña

Se trata de un varón de 48 años que tenía antecedentes previos por violencia de género a otras dos mujeres.

Un coche de la Policía Nacional patrulla por las inmediaciones de la Puerta del Sol, en Madrid.
Un coche de la Policía Nacional patrulla por las inmediaciones de la Puerta del Sol, en Madrid. Alejandro Martínez Vélez / Europa Press

madrid

La Policía Nacional ha detenido en la noche de este jueves en Madrid al varón de 48 años que supuestamente mató a puñaladas a su pareja de 52 años en A Coruña, han informado fuentes de la Subdelegación del Gobierno en A Coruña.

Los hechos ocurrieron sobre las 2.00 horas de este jueves, cuando un hombre llamó al 091 para alertar de que había encontrado a su madre sin vida en una habitación de su vivienda, situada en la calle Juan Darriba, en el barrio de O Birloque. El hombre que alertó apuntó a la pareja de su madre como autor del crimen.

Agentes de la brigada provincial de la Policía Judicial se personaron en el lugar de los hechos y activaron un dispositivo de búsqueda para localizar al supuesto homicida al entender que hay "indicios" de que se trate de un delito de violencia de género.

Tras una intensa búsqueda durante todo el día, la Policía Nacional lo ha detenido en Madrid. Se trata de un varón de 48 años que tenía antecedentes previos por violencia de género a otras dos mujeres. Estos anteriores delitos no fueron homicidios.

Si se confirma la naturaleza machista del asesinato de la mujer apuñalada en su domicilio de A Coruña sería la víctima 35 de violencia de género de este año, la primera en Galicia, y elevaría a 1.113 las mujeres asesinadas por sus parejas o exparejas desde enero de 2003.

El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 52 idiomas diferentes, al igual que el correo 016-online@igualdad.gob.es. También se presta atención mediante WhatsApp a través del número 600000016 y los menores pueden dirigirse al teléfono de la Fundación ANAR en el 900 20 20 10.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público