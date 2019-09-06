Detienen a una periodista en Marruecos acusada de haber abortado

Hajar Raissouni, una periodista marroquí, ha sido encarcelada y acusada de haber abortado –una práctica ilegal en Marruecos–, según ha denunciado el diario Akhbar al Yaoum.
El periódico recuerda que la periodista está arrestada desde el pasado sábado y compareció el lunes –junto con su novio, un ginecólogo y dos asistentes médicos– ante el fiscal, acusada de "depravación" (por tener relaciones sin estar legalmente casados) y aborto. Asimismo, los cuatro permanecerán detenidos hasta al menos el 9 de septiembre, día en el que se celebrará la primera sesión del juicio.
La periodista negó estas acusaciones y afirmó a su defensa –en declaraciones recogidas por su propio diario– que ella fue arrestada junto a su novio en la calle en el barrio Agdal en Rabat, y subrayó que fue al ginecólogo por una hemorragia interna.
"Vamos a respetar a la policía judicial y que la Justicia rinda justicia a Marruecos, más que a Hajar", escribió Akhbar al Yaoum en su editorial del viernes publicando en la misma portada junto al certificado médico que subraya que la periodista no se ha sometido a ningún aborto.
En las redes sociales hay desde el martes una gran campaña de solidaridad con la periodista por personalidades y activistas de derechos humanos que llamaron a respetar la vida privada de las personas.
Akhbar al Yaoum, que además es el rotativo donde trabaja la periodista, se encuentra en una situación delicada desde la detención, juicio y condena de su director, Taoufiq Bouachrine, a quién se le condenó el pasado mes de noviembre a 12 años de cárcel por los delitos de violación, intento de violación, abuso de poder con fines de explotación sexual y hasta trata de seres humanos.
Sin embargo, multitud de organizaciones en defensa de los derechos humanos consideraron esta condena como una tentado contra la liberta de prensa, ya que la realidad es que el diario Akhbar al Yaoum es uno de los más críticos con el poder marroquí.
