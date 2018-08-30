La Policía Nacional ha informado este jueves de que ha detenido en Sevilla a un varón que responde a las siglas de A.A.S., de 44 años de edad y de origen iraní, al que le constaba una orden europea de detención y entrega decretada por la justicia alemana como presunto autor del asesinato hace ocho días de su mujer.
Se trata, según confirman a Europa Press fuentes policiales, de Ali Akbar Shahghaleh, el autor de un asesinato que ha contribuido a la ola de protestas y de violencia xenófoba que ha requerido la condena por parte de la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel.
La detención se produjo en los Jardines de Murillo de la capital hispalense, donde los agentes localizaron al individuo. Al percatarse de la presencia policial intentó huir del lugar, aunque fue interceptado por los policías.
En el transcurso de la identificación y una vez confirmada su identidad, su actitud se volvió agresiva e hizo ademán de sacar algún objeto de su vestimenta, momento en el que fue reducido, según ha informado la Policía Nacional.
El arrestado tenía en vigor desde el 22 de agosto una orden europea de detención y entrega emitida por Alemania por un presunto delito de asesinato. La Policía alemana considera al individuo "extremadamente peligroso".
Según ha detallado la Policía, hace diez días el arrestado presuntamente acabó con la vida de su mujer tras asestarle más de 25 puñaladas, hecho que causó una gran repercusión mediática en Alemania. El suceso ocurrió en en Düsseldorf, a más de 2.000 kilómetros de Sevilla, la ciudad a la que huyó de la justicia germana.
Una vez cumplimentado los trámites oportunos, el detenido fue puesto a disposición del Juzgado Central de Instrucción de Guardia de la Audiencia Nacional.
La sucesión de episodios violentos en los últimos días ha sido utilizado por partidos ultraderechistas y de tintes xenófobos en Alemania para lanzar consignas contra los extranjeros. El clima de crispación y los enfrentamientos cruzados obligó a las autoridades de Chemnitz a poner fin a un festival callejero.
