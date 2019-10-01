La Policía Nacional ha detenido en Madrid a un taxista por estafar alrededor de 26.000 euros a unos cuarenta clientes sacando dinero con sus tarjetas, que se quedaba tras devolverles otras en el momento de cobrarles, sin que las víctimas se percataran del cambio.
La investigación se inició a mediados del mes de julio después de que una persona denunciara varios movimientos bancarios que no había realizado, informa la Policía Nacional.
Cuando fue a su banco para informarse de lo sucedido se percató de que la tarjeta que tenía no era la suya sino que estaba a nombre de otra persona. El arrestado conducía un taxi en el que guardaba multitud de tarjetas de diferentes entidades bancarias.
Para conseguir acercarse al cliente y ver los números de la clave que marcaba, el detenido simulaba que el datáfono no funcionaba bien por una supuesta mala cobertura y para ello insertaba la tarjeta SIM al revés para que nunca tuviese conexión y se aproximaba a su víctima.
Los agentes comprobaron que el detenido llevaba desde el mes de abril cometiendo esta estafa y que al menos hay cuarenta personas afectadas. Al contactar la Policía con los perjudicados muchos de ellos no se habían percatado de que habían sido víctimas de esta estafa hasta que observaron sus cuentas bancarias y comprobaron que en su cartera portaban una tarjeta a nombre de otra persona.
La investigación continúa abierta puesto que podría haber más víctimas, según estima la Policía.
