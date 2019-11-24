Público
Detienen por violencia de género al marido de la exconcejala desaparecida en Lugo

A la mujer se le perdió la pista el jueves 14 de noviembre y fue encontrada en un hotel de Lugo el viernes

telefono maltrato 016

El marido de la exconcejala socialista de Sarria (Lugo) Ana Arias, que había estado desaparecida entre el jueves y el viernes de la semana pasada, ha sido detenido este fin de semana por un supuesto delito de violencia de género tras la denuncia de su mujer.

Según informan a Europa Press fuentes oficiales, el apresado pasó a disposición judicial en la jornada de este domingo y el juez lo ha dejado en libertad, aunque ha tomado medidas cautelares al respecto de su esposa.

Ana Arias desapareció el pasado jueves 14 de noviembre tras abandonar su domicilio. Todas las alarmas saltaron cuando la mujer no llegó a su puesto de trabajo, situado en Lugo.

Al día siguiente, viernes día 15, fue localizada por la Guardia Civil en un hotel de Lugo. Tras su hallazgo, la exedila fue trasladada a un centro médico para evaluar su estado de salud.

Agentes de la unidad de seguridad ciudadana y de la agrupación de Tráfico de la Guardia Civil habían montado un dispositivo de búsqueda con apoyo aéreo y guías caninos. Ana Arias fue concejala del PSOE en Sarria entre los años 2003 y 2011.

