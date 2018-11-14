Público
Devoluciones en caliente El PSOE quiere mantener las devoluciones en caliente en la reforma de la 'ley mordaza'

El grupo socilista presenta una enmienda a la reforma en la que insiste en dejar como está la figura del rechazo en frontera que introdujo el PP porque su eliminación debe debatirse en una próxima reforma de la Ley de Extranjería

Varios migrantes tratan de saltar la valla fronteriza entre Melilla y Marruecos.- EFE/ARCHIVO

El PSOE quiere ahora mantener las devoluciones en caliente de migrantes a través de las vallas de Ceuta y Melilla, a pesar de que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, afirmó "rotundamente" cuando estaba en la oposición que su intención era acabar con esta práctica, entre otras.

El Grupo Socialista ha presentado este martes en la comisión del Congreso que estudia la reforma de la Ley de Seguridad Ciudadana, conocida como ley mordaza, una enmienda que dejaría en vigor por ahora la fórmula que inventó el PP para tratar de dar cobijo legal a unas prácticas que han sido condenadas por Estrasburgo al suponer una violación de los Derechos Humanos, según informa El País.

Los socialistas afirman que modificar la figura del "rechazo en frontera", como el PP bautizó a las devoluciones en caliente, "requiere una reflexión” que no tiene que darse en la reforma de esta ley, sino en una próxima modificación del reglamento de extranjería. 

El texto de grupo socialista, que recoge 25 enmiendas a la propuesta de reforma de la ley mordaza del PNV, hace hincapié en que la legalización de las devoluciones en caliente, sin garantías de ningún tipo ni derecho a una tutela judicial, nunca debió incluirse en la Ley de Seguridad Ciudadana y que el artículo que las introdujo fue "de los más polémicos".

Pese a la postura contraria del presidente Sánchez, el Gobierno socialista no ha dado marcha atrás ni siquiera en el recurso que el Gobierno del PP interpuso contra la condena del Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos a España por dos de estas devoluciones en 2014. De hecho, los argumentos que el la representación legal del Estado puso sobre la mesa a la hora de defender el recurso fueron exactamente los mismos que utilizó el PP durante su etapa en el Gobierno.

