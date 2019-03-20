Público
Día Internacional de la Felicidad España ocupa el puesto 30 en la lista de países más felices

La relación de países más felices está encabezada por Finlandia, seguida de naciones como Dinamarca, Noruega, Islandia y Holanda. En la cola de países menos felices están Sudán del Sur, República Centroafricana, Afganistán, Tanzania y Ruanda

España ocupa el puesto número 30 en la lista de países más felices del mundo, que encabeza Finlandia y cierra Sudán del Sur, según un informe sobre Felicidad Mundial cuya elaboración ha sido apoyada por la ONU.

El informe se ha difundido con motivo de la celebración del Día Internacional de la Felicidad y evalúa la calidad de vida de las personas en un total de 156 países mediante "una variedad de medidas de bienestar subjetivo", asegura el documento.

El estudio, que se publica desde hace siete años, se centra en esta ocasión en "cómo ha ido cambiando la felicidad en los últimos doce años y cómo la tecnología de la información, el gobierno y las normas sociales influyen en las comunidades". Pero también se tienen en cuenta otras variables tangibles como los niveles de educación, el apoyo social, la eficiencia de los gobiernos, la expectativa de vida o la corrupción.

En el nuevo documento, tras Finlandia, que obtiene un total de 7.769 puntos, se sitúan otros países europeos como Dinamarca (7.600), Noruega (7.554), Islandia u Holanda (7.488). España, que ha subido seis puestos con respecto a la última estadística elaborada, se coloca en el número 30 con 6.354 puntos, justo entre Catar y Panamá.

El primer país fuera del continente en esta lista es Nueva Zelanda, que ocupa el puesto octavo, seguido de Canadá. Y en la cola de países menos felices y, por encima de Sudán del Sur (2.853), se sitúan la República Centroafricana (3.083), Afganistán (3.203), Tanzania (3.231) y Ruanda (3.334), todos ellos afectados por conflictos bélicos o activismo terrorista.

