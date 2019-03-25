Público
Día Internacional de las Mujeres Ana Pardo de Vera, directora de 'Público', analizará el papel de las mujeres en los medios de comunicación

La Casa de Cultura de Mieres acogerá este miércoles 27 la charla-coloquio con la periodista gallega, una actividad que se enmarca dentro del programa de actos del Día Internacional de las Mujeres.

La Casa de Cultura de Mieres, Asturias, acogerá este miércoles 27 de marzo, a las 20:00 horas, una charla-coloquio con Ana Pardo de Vera, directora de Público, en la que se pondrá el foco el papel de las mujeres en los medios de comunicación. Un análisis a cargo de la periodista gallega que desde 2016 dirige el digital. 

Pardo de Vera hablará sobre la situación de las mujeres en España y las claves para conseguir una igualdad real en los medios, donde las mujeres aún ocupan un porcentaje ínfimo en puestos directivos. Una cita organizada por las concejalías de Cultura e Igualdad, que se enmarca dentro del programa de actos del Día Internacional de las Mujeres, con actividades a lo largo de todo el mes. 

