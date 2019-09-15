Público
Día Internacional contra la prostitución La directora de 'Público' abre las jornadas sobre periodismo y prostitución en Sevilla

En dicho evento, que tendrá lugar en el Centro Social Polivalente 'Hogar Virgen de los Reyes', se realizará un análisis crítico del papel que desempeñan los medios de comunicación como informantes y creadores de opinión. 

Un grupo de manifestantes protesta en el Raval de Barcelona. MUJERES POR LA ABOLICIÓN (TWITTER)

La directora de 'Público', Ana Pardo de Vera, abrirá este miércoles, 18 de septiembre, la Jornada Prostitución y medios de comunicación: buenas prácticas en el Centro Social Polivalente Hogar Virgen de los Reyes, en Sevilla. El evento comenzará con la ponencia marco de Pardo de Vera, bajo el título Informar sobre prostitución: el putero, en el foco.

En conmemoración con el 23 de Septiembre, Día Internacional contra la prostitución, la trata y el tráfico de personas con fines de explotación sexual, el Servicio de la Mujer, la Dirección de Igualdad del Área de Igualdad, la Educación, Participación Ciudadana y Coordinación de Distritos del Ayuntamiento de Sevilla organizan esta jornada.

En dicho evento se realizará un análisis crítico del papel que desempeñan los medios de comunicación como informantes y creadores de opinión. Se abordará la comunicación desde los medios con una perspectiva de género y se presentarán buenas prácticas que ayudarán a reflexionar e intercambiar experiencias positivas en el abordaje de esta problemática.

A la convocatoria asistirán, entre otras, la colaboradora de Público Ana I. Bernal Triviño, la creadora audiovisual Lula Gómez y la artista visual y activista Yolanda Domínguez. 

