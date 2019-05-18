Cada mujer que donó leche materna durante 2018 en Barcelona llenó 4,4 tetabricks. Con ellos, se puede alimentar a un bebé prematuro extremo durante más de cuatro días. Las 587 donantes reunieron un total de 1.382 litros que nutrieron a más de 600 neonatos. Para fomentar este tipo de donaciones y conmemorar el Día Mundial de la Donación de Leche Materna, este sábado se ha celebrado en Barcelona la sexta edición de la Fiesta de la Leche.
Precisamente con el símbolo de un tetabrick, los Jardines de la Maternidad acogen este evento en el que ha habido juegos y actividades para los más pequeños. Las donantes han conocido a los recién nacidos receptores y se han hecho una foto de familia. El perfil de ellas es el de una mujer de unos 35 años de edad y que donan cuando sus hijos tienen entre dos y tres meses y lo hacen durante un periodo que puede alcanzar los seis meses.
Avui se celebra la #FestadelaLlet al @palaurobert i I'ambient és 😍. Els més petits i petites són els grans protagonistes, però tothom hi està convidat! pic.twitter.com/NkLJsc75aA— Banc de Sang (@donarsang) 13 de mayo de 2018
La misión del Banco de Leche Materna de Cataluña, que lleva en funcionamiento ocho años, es la de recoger la leche y destinarla a alimentar a los bebés nacidos antes de la semana 32 o que pesan menos de 1,5 kilos. Para hacerse donante, en un primer momento un médico valorará si es factible la donación. Si es así, el facultativo explicará a la mujer cómo llevar a cabo el proceso con éxito, desde el momento de extraer la sustancia hasta cómo conservarla en su domicilio.
La misma entidad ha creado una app que promueve la donación y sirve para solucionar las dudas más recurrentes entre las donantes. Estas van desde incompatibilidad con los medicamentos, pasando por resolver qué pasa con la producción de leche cuando hay extracción para donar, qué bebés son los que recibirán la leche, y cuándo y cómo es mejor sacarse la leche, entre muchos otros temas.
