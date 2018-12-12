'Diario de Mallorca' anuncia que se querellará por la incautación judicial del teléfono de uno de sus periodistas

Los servicios jurídicos de Diario de Mallorca preparan una querella criminal por la incautación el martes del teléfono móvil de uno de sus redactores en el marco de la investigación del caso Cursach, una actuación que el periódico califica en su editorial de este miércoles de "coacción intolerable".
La dirección del diario ha confirmado que los juristas de Prensa Ibérica, el grupo editor del periódico, están estudiando todos los aspectos de la intervención ordenada por el juez Miguel Florit, que además de la requisa del teléfono del periodista Kiko Mestre instaba a la entrega de sus ordenadores o cualquier otro soporte electrónico.
El periódico, que se negó a entregar esos equipos, considera que la actuación judicial apoyada por la Fiscalía Anticorrupción vulnera el derecho al secreto profesional amparado por el artículo 20 de la Constitución, y por ello ejercerá acciones legales contra los responsables.
La subdirectora Marisa Goñi ha resaltado que desde la tarde del martes han recibido cientos de llamadas en su centralita, desde la isla, el resto de Baleares y la península, de personas que han expresado su apoyo a Diario de Mallorca y su rechazo a la intervención policial.
En su editorial de este miércoles el rotativo señala que la orden judicial no tiene precedentes y recuerda que se llevó a cabo "a instancias de dos imputados en una macrocausa de corrupción que afecta a empresarios poderosos, policías, funcionarios y políticos".
El diario considera "gravísimas" las consecuencias inmediatas de la actuación contra su redactor, que son "la identificación de las fuentes de información y la coacción a su trabajo periodístico", cuyo objetivo final es "impedir que se publique información sobre el caso".
La dirección en Baleares del otro medio afectado por la operación instada por el juez del caso Cursach, Europa Press, ha indicado que los servicios jurídicos de la agencia estudian su respuesta.
