Diarrea, dolor abdominal, náuseas y anorexia, entre los principales síntomas de pacientes hospitalizados por covid

MADRID
La diarrea, anorexia, el dolor abdominal y las náuseas son síntomas frecuentes en pacientes hospitalizados por covid-19, según ha puesto de manifiesto un estudio internacional realizado a partir de datos de pacientes hospitalizados en 19 centros de Latinoamérica y Europa. La investigación será presentado en el 'I Congreso Nacional COVID19'.
Asimismo, según el trabajo, la hipertransaminasemia es una complicación igualmente frecuente en pacientes ingresados por la enfermedad del SARS-CoV-2 y se asocia a mayor probabilidad de ingreso en UCI, mayor estancia hospitalaria y mortalidad.
En la realización del estudio fueron incluidos 371 pacientes. La edad media fue de 56,3 años y el 47,3% eran varones. Los síntomas digestivos más frecuentes fueron: diarrea, 31% al ingreso y 23,5% en la hospitalización; dolor abdominal, 16,7% al ingreso y 11,3% en la hospitalización; y náuseas, 19,7% al ingreso y 7,8% en la hospitalización. Por su parte, la anorexia se mostraba en el 35,3% de los pacientes al ingreso, y en el 22,9% en la hospitalización.
Al alta y a los 15 días tras el alta estos síntomas se resolvieron en la mayoría de los casos. Además, las complicaciones digestivas durante el ingreso fueron infrecuentes a excepción de la hipertransaminasemia, que se presentó en el 11,6% de los pacientes, y el 10,2% precisaron ingreso en UCI, falleciendo el 4,3% de los pacientes. El estreñimiento se asoció con la edad del paciente, siendo más frecuente en pacientes de mayor edad (media de edad 63,7 años).
