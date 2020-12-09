Al menos 17 heridos, cinco graves, en el incendio de una nave abandonada en Badalona

BARCELONAActualizado:
Diecisiete personas han resultado heridas, cinco de ellas de gravedad, en el incendio de una nave abandonada de Badalona (Barcelona), en cuya extinción trabajan una veintena de dotaciones de los Bomberos de la Generalitat.
Aunque la nave industrial estaba sin actividad, varías personas residían en su interior, según las informaciones de los Bomberos, lo que hace suponer que los heridos son personas sin hogar.
Según informan los Bomberos, hasta 23 dotaciones trabajan a última hora de este miércoles en las tareas de extinción del incendio, con motivo del cual también han sido activadas cuatro unidades del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM), para trasladar a los heridos a diferentes centros sanitarios y para montar un Área Sanitaria Móvil.
El aviso se ha recibido a las 20:54 horas de este miércoles, para alertar del incendio ocurrido en la nave ubicada en la calle Guifré esquina con Tortosa y que consta de planta baja y tres plantas.
Al lugar del incendio se han desplazado unidades de los Bomberos de la Generalitat, de la Guardia Urbana de Badalona, del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas y de los Mossos d'Esquadra.
