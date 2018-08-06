La Audiencia Provincial de Friburgo (oeste de Alemania) condenó hoy a diez años de cárcel a un español de 33 años por abusar sexualmente de un niño de 9 en repetidas ocasiones, tras haber pagado a la madre del menor y a su padrastro más de 10.000 euros.
Javier González Díaz, que reconoció los hechos y solicitó terapia en el primer día del juicio, fue condenado por "catorce cargos de abusos sexuales graves, uno de violación y otro de daños, a la vez que grababa pornografía infantil", además de a resarcir a su víctima con una indemnización de 18.000 euros, explicó el juez Stefan Buergelin.
Según la fiscalía, que había pedido doce años de cárcel, el ahora condenado viajó en varias ocasiones de Barcelona a Friburgo en avión y en coche de alquiler para abusar del menor entre septiembre de 2016 y agosto de 2017.
Este barcelonés es la séptima persona juzgada por estos hechos, que se hicieron públicos el pasado enero cuando la madre del menor y su compañero fueron detenidos, y la quinta en ser condenada.
Los dos procesados pendientes de sentencia son la madre del menor y el padrastro, aunque se espera que la Audiencia Provincial de Friburgo falle mañana sobre sus casos, que constituyen la pieza principal.
Desde junio se juzga a la madre, de 48 años, y su compañero, de 39, por haber ofrecido a través de internet al hijo de ella entre 2015 y 2017 y haber cobrado por que varios hombres abusasen, maltratasen, hiriesen, humillasen, insultasen y grabasen en vídeo al menor.
Ambos están acusados de violación, asalto sexual grave de menores, prostitución forzada y distribución de pornografía infantil.
Según la Oficina de Investigación Criminal (LKA) de Baden-Württemberg, se trata del "caso más grave de abusos sexuales que han abordado los investigadores hasta la fecha" en este estado federado.
Otros cuatro varones han sido ya condenados por abusos sexuales al menor a penas de entre ocho y diez años de cárcel
