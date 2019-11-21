Dos de cada diez detenciones en España son por violencia machista, doméstica o sexual

Dos de cada diez detenciones realizadas por la Policía Nacional en lo que va de año están relacionadas con violencia machista, doméstica o sexual. En total, la Unidad de Atención a la Familia y a la Mujer registró 40.919 detenciones relacionadas con este ámbito, siendo 27.733 las asociadas a la violencia machista. Estas cifras suponen, además, un aumento del 7,68% con respecto al mismo periodo del año anterior.
Más allá de las detenciones, en lo relativo a los datos sobre delitos, esta unidad policial ha tenido conocimiento de 62.762 relacionados con violencia machista, doméstica o sexual, lo que supone un 3,57% del total de cualquier índole registrados en España. Además, supone un aumento de casi un 10% en los delitos de violencia machista, doméstica y sexual en comparación con el mismo periodo de 2018.
De nuevo, la violencia machista (catalogada como 'violencia de género por esta unidad) vuelve a ser la más registrada con 40.477 casos. Otros 16.759 delitos estaban relacionados con la violencia doméstica y 5.561 con violencia sexual, una tipología que ha aumentado un 7,81 comparado con el año pasado.
Respecto a las víctimas, durante los diez primeros meses de 2019 la UFAM ha contabilizado 54.860 víctimas de delitos bajo sus competencias, lo que representa un 8,8% más en el mismo periodo de 2018.
Estos datos han sido facilitados por la secretaria de Estado de Seguridad, Ana Botella, durante su intervención en el acto de presentación de un vídeo explicativo del trabajo esta unidad policial especializada en la lucha contra la violencia de género, la doméstica y la sexual.
