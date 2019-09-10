Público
Diez internos del CIE de Aluche se fugan con sábanas descolgadas por una ventana

Aprovecharon un descanso tras el recuento matutino. La Policía Nacional ha logrado detener a tres de los fugados. 

Efectivos de la Policía Nacional permanecen a las puertas del Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros (CIE) de Aluche, en Madrid, donde anoche unos cuarenta inmigrantes protagonizaron una protesta. EFE/Paco Campos

Diez internos del Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros (CIE) de Aluche se han fugado esta mañana desde una ventana descolgándose por varias sábanas atadas entre sí, ha informado una portavoz de la Jefatura Superior de la Policía de Madrid.

Los hechos ocurrieron sobre las 9.30 horas de este martes. Los internos aprovecharon un descanso tras el recuento matutino, cuando se estaba dando el desayuno, para descolgarse con las sábanas previamente enrolladas y con una botella de agua en el borde para hacer de contrapeso.

Una vez en el patio, han saltado la valla perimetral para llegar al a calle y han huido a la carrera. La Policía Nacional, que custodia las instalaciones, ha logrado detener a tres de los fugados y están pendientes de un cuarto, han indicado las mismas fuentes.

