Un diplomático guatemalteco se marcha sin pagar más de 1.300 euros a un club de alterne en Madrid

"Tengo inmunidad, tengo inmunidad", repetía Arturo J. H., en estado de embriaguez a los agentes de la Policía.

Fachada del club de alterne Executive's Club Madrid en el Barrio de Salamanca (Madrid). / GOOGLE MAPS

El diplomático Arturo J. H. de la Embajada de Guatemala en Madrid se marchó sin pagar más de 1.300 euros a un club de alterne en el Barrio de Salamanca. Los hechos ocurrieron en la madrugada del pasado día 20 de diciembre, según informa en exclusiva El Mundo

El medio detalla que agentes de la Policía Nacional acudieron al local Executive's Club después de que la empresa llamara al 091 al darse cuenta de que el diplomático se iba sin pagar. 

"Tengo inmunidad, tengo inmunidad", repetía Arturo J. H., en estado de embriaguez a la Policía. Según un vídeo publicado por El Mundo, los agentes intentaron convencerle para que abonara la cuenta y poco después uno de ellos le acompañó a un cajero, pero no tenía suficiente saldo. 

