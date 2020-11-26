Estás leyendo: DIRECTO | Comparecencia de Fernando López Miras, presidente de Murcia

Público
Público

EN DIRECTO DIRECTO | Comparecencia de Fernando López Miras, presidente de Murcia

El presidente de la Región de Murcia, Fernando López Miras, comparece en rueda de prensa.

El presidente de la Comunidad de Murcia Fernando López Miras acompañado por varios de sus consejeros este miércoles.

MADRID

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO | agencias

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público