DIRECTO | Concentración en Madrid contra la violencia machista

Organizaciones feministas se manifiestan en la Puerta del Sol en el Día Internacional contra la Violencia de Género

Concentración feminista 25N en Madrid
Concentración feminista en contra de la violencia machista, en la Puerta del Sol, de Madrid

mADRID

Actualizado:

público

Sigue en directo la concentración feminista en contra de la violencia machista, en la Puerta del Sol de Madrid. La manifestación se celebra en el Día Internacional Contra la Violencia de Género.

