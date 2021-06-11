Estás leyendo: DIRECTO | El feminismo sale a la calle: concentraciones en toda España

Público
Público
violencia machista

DIRECTO | El feminismo sale a la calle: concentraciones en toda España

El movimiento feminista ha convocado concentraciones frente a los ayuntamientos de cada pueblo y ciudad del país para denunciar la ola de violencia machista que arrasa España.

Una manifestación feminista convocada por Galegas8M en Vigo, Pontevedra, Galicia.
Una manifestación feminista convocada por Galegas8M en Vigo, Pontevedra, Galicia. Europa Press

MADRID

Actualizado:

El movimiento feminista ha convocado concentraciones  frente los ayuntamientos de cada pueblo y ciudad a las 22.00 horas para mostrar su rechazo a ola de barbarie machista. La concentración se ha convocado bajo los lemas #SiTocanAUnaNosTocanATodas, #LoVamosATirar y #NiUnaMenos tras el aumento de asesinatos machistas.

Síguelo en directo aquí:

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público