Los educadores denuncian que la convocatoria ordenada por la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, en el IES Virgen de la Paloma de la capital no tenía prevista ninguna medida de contención ni están pudiendo guardar la distancia de seguridad. "Hacinamiento total. Improvisación y caos", denuncian.

"Este es el panorama en el IES Virgen de la Paloma donde miles de profes hemos sido citados para hacernos el test serológico", denuncian los educadores. /PÚBLICO

