Ana Pardo de Vera durante la charla. Foto de Ramón Comet.

Ana Pardo de Vera durante una charla. RAMÓN COMET

La directora de Público, Ana Pardo de Vera, ha sido considerada por la revista Yo Dona entre las 500 mujeres más influyentes de España. En esa lista también aparece Isabel Pardo de Vera, hermana de la periodista y actual presidenta de Adif. 

En la lista hay mujeres de todas las ramas de la sociedad: artistas como Aitana o Amaia, participantes de Operación Triunfo, modistas como Teresa Helbig o políticas como Inés Arrimadas, Irene Montero, Adriana Lastra o Andrea Levy

Hay otras periodistas entre el medio millar seleccionado, como por ejemplo Susanna Griso, presentadora de Espejo PúblicoAna Rosa Quintana o Angels Barceló. Público es el único medio nacional con dos mujeres en los puestos de máxima responsabilidad, ya que también cuenta con Virgina Pérez Alonso como codirectora. 

Para recopilar estos nombres, Yo Dona se ha servido del Informe Women in Business 2019 de Grant Thornton, el IV Estudio sobre Diversidad de Género en los Consejos de Administración y los Comités de Dirección en el IBEX 35 y la Lista Forbes 2019.

