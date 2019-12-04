Ryanair va a impedir que una persona en silla de ruedas vuele con su compañía el próximo 9 de diciembre. La afectada es la valenciana Belén Hueso, que sufre la Ataxia de Friedreich, una enfermedad rara neurodegenerativa. La compañía de bajo irlandesa no le permitirá acceder al avión porque "porque no cabe en la bodega del avión", según ha contado a el Levante-EMV.
La decisión pilló por sorpresa a Hueso, dado que en la propia página web de Ryanair se explica que "se permite a los clientes viajar con su propia silla de ruedas eléctrica/scooter de movilidad". La compañía limita a dos el número de sillas por vuelo y, en caso de ser eléctrica, solo podrán acceder las que "contengan baterías secas, de gel o de iones de litio", unos requisitos que el aparato de la afectada cumplía.
Pese a todo, Ryanair informó -a través del chat de atención al cliente- que la silla de Hueso era demasiado alta y no entraría en la bodega del aparato. La alternativa de la empresa fue que la afectada realizara el viaje en una silla manual y plegable, algo fuera de toda lógica dada la enfermedad de Hueso.
Al ver que la compañía definitivamente se negaba a permitirle viajar, Hueso solicitó el reembolso del billete, algo a lo que Ryanair se negó a hacer "bajo ningún concepto". Pero, 50 minutos después de que la noticia fuera publicada en Levante-EMV la empresa irlandesa cambió su parecer y según comunicó la propia afectada, en un plazo de siete días recuperará su dinero.
Te pasa esto, se entera @casero_h (@levante_emv) y lo cuenta. A los 50 minutos llama Ryanair y me dice que me devuelve el dinero.— Belén Hueso (@belen_hueso) December 3, 2019
Sí, esto es periodismo. https://t.co/5zOjx8OBBr
