Discoteca en San Sebastián Fallece el joven de 17 años herido en una pelea en San Sebastián

Los hechos sucedieron sobre las 5.00 horas del viernes, junto al Náutico de la capital guipuzcoana, en el exterior de una conocida discoteca donostiarra.

Hospital Donostia donde ha fallecido el menor. | Google Maps

El joven de 17 años que resultó herido de extrema gravedad en una pelea que tuvo lugar en la madrugada del pasado viernes en San Sebastián ha fallecido este domingo en el Hospital Donostia donde se encontraba ingresado, han informado fuentes cercanas al caso.

Los hechos sucedieron sobre las 5.00 horas del viernes, junto al Náutico de la capital guipuzcoana, en el exterior de una conocida discoteca donostiarra, donde se produjo una reyerta en la que el menor resultó gravemente herido y, después de que los sanitarios le practicasen maniobras de reanimación cardiopulmonar, fue trasladado al Hospital Donostia en estado de extrema gravedad.

Otros dos jóvenes, un amigo de la víctima y su hermano, resultaron heridos leves al ser agredidos cuando trababan de auxiliar al menor

Además, otros dos jóvenes, un amigo de la víctima y su hermano, resultaron heridos leves al ser agredidos cuando trababan de auxiliar al menor. La Ertzaintza detuvo a siete personas, todos varones de entre 18 y 25 años que, según han detallado las fuentes del caso, se trata de tres rumanos, dos magrebíes y dos españoles, la mayoría de ellos residentes en la localidad guipuzcoana de Irún.

Los siete arrestados declararán este lunes ante el juez encargado del caso, después de que este domingo no se hayan podido llevar a cabo las diligencias que justificaron la prórroga de la detención dictaminada el sábado.

El juez había previsto interrogar este domingo a dos testigos y visionar el vídeo grabado por una cámara de seguridad de la zona en el que se aprecian los hechos, pero ninguna de estas diligencias se ha podido llevar a cabo, por lo que ha pospuesto hasta mañana la declaración de los arrestados.

