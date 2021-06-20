MAdridActualizado:
Un colegio de Utah eliminó de la foto del equipo de animadoras a una alumna con síndrome de down de años.
La joven era la manager del equipo de animadoras y participaba en todas las actividades, según informa CNN.
So @shorelinejrhigh has a young woman with Down syndrome on the cheer squad. They took a team photo with her in it. Sent her away. Then took another photo to use for their publicity.— David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) June 16, 2021
Take a look. Same photo shoot. Same time. Entirely deliberate. pic.twitter.com/ndr2gK2zqZ
Según relata su padre, Jeffrey Arnold, cuando recibió las fotos del anuario, la adolescente se dio cuenta de que usaron una fotografía en la que ella no estaba. "Entró y me lo mostró, dijo 'No estoy aquí, pero estas son mis amigas y las amo'", narra el progenitor.
Tras la denuncia del padre, el colegio ha emitido un comunicado con una disculpa. "Estamos profundamente entristecidos por el error que se cometió. Seguimos analizando lo que ocurrió y por qué ocurrió. Se han ofrecido disculpas a la familia y nos disculpamos sinceramente con otras personas afectadas por este error. Seguiremos haciéndolo con los padres de la estudiante. Continuaremos revisando nuestros procesos para asegurarnos de que esto no vuelva a suceder", dice el texto recogido por CNN.
La familia menor ha agradecido el apoyo recibido por parte del resto de compañeras del equipo de animadoras, aunque afirma que en los últimos días han tenido que asistir a "comentarios muy maliciosos y desagradables" en las redes sociales. "El entusiasmo y manifestación de amor de las chicas, estas animadoras, solo demuestra que eran amigas de Morgyn, la incluían y continúan siéndolo", dice Arnold, para terminar comentando que todas las integrantes del equipo "estaban decepcionadas" tras recibir el anuario y ver que su amiga había sido omitida.
