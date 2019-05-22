Lydia Valentín, deportista española de halterofilia, ha sido nombrada mejor halterófila del mundo por segundo año consecutivo. La atleta ha mostrado su agradecimiento, sin embargo, ha denunciado la connotación sexista de este galardón.
Lydia ha dejado constancia de su posición en las redes sociales asegurando la discriminación que padece este deporte. Además la halterófila ha afirmado estar "entristecida" debido al premio en metálico que el mejor hombre premiado con su mismo galardón ha obtenido, mientras que ella no ha recibido ningún reconocimiento económico, según recoge la Cadena Ser.
Estoy muy feliz por el premio que me entregaron ayer 🏆🌎 pero a la vez entristecida, porque al premio masculino obtuvo un reconocimiento económico , que yo no tuve ...en fin.. 🤷♀️ algo no va bien.— Lydia Valentín Pérez (@lydikit) 21 de mayo de 2019
