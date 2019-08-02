La brutal paliza que recibió un joven de origen congoleño en el intercambiador de transportes de Avenida de América el pasado sábado fue grabada por las cámaras de seguridad de la estación, pero alguien en el control de seguridad "se toma su tiempo para editarlo y dejarlo en ese minuto para pasarlo a un grupo de Whatsapp de vigilantes de seguridad con el único fin de recrearse y de burlarse de la persona agredida".
Se trata de la denuncia que hace Paula Guerra en declaraciones al diario El Mundo, en las que confirma que alguien les envió ese vídeo pero no aclara si fue una denuncia de algún miembro del chat de WhatsApp que mantienen los vigilantes de seguridad.
En sus declaraciones al citado medio, Guerra asegura que en ese chat "lo que se decía era horrible [...] burlas, chistes, se recreaban en la agresión". Incluso pide responsabilidades para quien grabó, editó y subió el clip al chat: "No lo hace para denunciar el hecho sino para recrearse".
Uno de los guardias de seguridad implicados en la paliza, de la empresa Grupo Seguridad Integral, ha sido despedido mientras que el otro deberá esperar a las medidas que decida el gabinete jurídico de la compañía.
